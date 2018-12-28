China highlights 5 individuals dedicated to fostering high-skilled workers

China introduced five outstanding individuals at a press conference Friday, to share their contributions to their work and dedication to fostering high-skilled workers.
Zhang Lixin, a senior official with the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security
, has been devoted to training high-skilled workers for a long time. Under Zhang's guidance, Chinese candidates successfully participated in and performed well at the 43rd and 44th WorldSkills Competitions.
Shen Dali focused on staff management work in the field of commercial aircraft. As the head of the human resource team of Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China, Shen promoted reforms of project organization, and salary and welfare to attract more qualified talent.
Having worked in textiles for 15 years, Wang Xiaofei turned from a technical school student into a senior technician with Dezhou Hengfeng Group. She also worked as a skills coach for the company, taking photos of work flow, made training slides and trained more than 1,000 new staff.
Other model individuals on high-skilled workers included Geng Jiasheng, senior technician with a subsidiary of the Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, and Zhao Qifeng, senior technician with the China National Petroleum Corporation, who worked in oil extraction for 25 years.