No slap on the butt

Spanking seems to be common, but it's bad parental discipline, experts say. Photo: IC

When 11-year-old Lu Siqi climbed on a chair to reach the top shelf with all the candy in it, her heart was beating like a drum. Good thing that her dad in the other room couldn't hear it. What he did hear, though, was when she lost balance and fell off the chair.The surgery cost several thousands of yuan. It was the first time in her life she received a proper spanking by her dad. As if the pain of the injury wasn't enough.But Lu felt she got what she deserved."I understand my father's anger over the expensive surgery. Also, he has a bad temper," she said.In November 2018, the French Parliament passed a bill that will ban parents from smacking their children. According to a report from The Independent on November 30, 2018, if approved, the new law will not allow French parents to use "physical, verbal or psychological violence, nor corporal punishment or humiliation" when disciplining their children.Some French citizens opposed the bill, holding the view that spanking is a common way to discipline children. Around 85 percent of parents in France smack their children, according to French organization the Childhood Foundation. In China, slapping children on the buttocks is not a rare choice among parents when it comes to disciplining children.Under a thread about the French bill on China's social media platform Sina Weibo, one of the most popular comments reads, "It's quite common to smack lightly on the buttocks, since some kids are so naughty that verbal persuasion doesn't work on them. Light smacking can teach them a lesson. But parents shouldn't hit them hard, or smack them in their face, or abuse them."Many parents in China seem to believe in spanking. As an old Chinese saying goes, "Spare the rod, spoil the child.""I think 99 percent of Chinese have been spanked by their parents," said Li Songsong, a young mother of a 3-year-old. She recalled that she once received a beating by her parents because of skipping school, which she thinks is understandable from an adult's view."I will not beat my own kids, but teaching them a little lesson is fine," said Li.From her perspective, light "corporal education" like smacking can warn her kids from a potential danger."Parents should follow a 'carrot and stick' approach," she said.Recent meta-analyses of studies on spanking point to the fact that children do not benefit from spanking, and on the contrary, children tend to increase their bad behavior."Children need to know that you have their best interests at heart," Elizabeth T. Gershoff, a professor at the University of Texas at Austin said in an online New York Times article published on November 5, 2018. "If the kid doesn't trust the parent, then they're never going to want to do what they say," Gershoff said.Aubin Empanger raised her 11-year-old son and 9-year-old daughter in China. The US national says she is "100 percent for discipline" and endorses the Chinese emphasis on children's good behavior as a mother.However, she does not think that spanking, or the threat of spanking, is effective."My son's grandmother spanked him once. It made him listen even less," she said.According to the long-term expat's observation, many Chinese parents she knows use physical discipline as a form of keeping their kids in line because that's how they were raised by their parents when they were young. Empanger said that while some Chinese used to get beatings, they are now only slapping their own kids slightly, which already seems like an improvement.Empanger prefers to use a different method to teach her children about accountability and consequences. When they are not listening, she gives them three choices: The first one is what she expects them to do, the second one is a compromise, and the third one is a form of penalty - for example, to take their iPads away. She always enforces what the children choose, even if it's the penalty."Kids need parameters and rules need to be enforced," she said. "But it's unreasonable to expect a child to always listen and follow directions."Studies also indicate that public awareness about the inefficiency of spanking as a form of discipline is on the rise. Over time, popularity of spanking has decreased, as did the number of parents who think that spanking is appropriate.According to the General Social Survey conducted by the University of Chicago in 2016, 76 percent of men and 66 percent of women in the US aged 18 to 65 agreed that a child sometimes should be spanked. It's a decline from 84 percent and 82 percent in 1986, respectively.In China, the public opinion tends to be strongly against violent forms of child discipline, at least if we look at the public reaction to a recently viral video showing a Guangdong couple beating their children.The video which showed a couple from Shenzhen in South China's Guangdong Province disciplining their daughter by hitting, kicking, slapping, and even beating her with a stick sparked public outrage among Chinese netizens. The couple is now under criminal investigation. According to China's law against domestic violence that was enacted in 2016, punishment for the abuser can be up to seven years of imprisonment.In a poll conducted by the Global Times' WeChat account in 2016, 31 percent of the respondents did agree with the statement "I will never beat my children.""Violence will not help kids build their self-esteem," said a 25-year-old entrepreneur named Dong Yue, who sells cosmetics online.She experienced spanking for many reasons, such as unsatisfying grades at school or disobedience. The spankings have left her with sad memories."All kids should be treated nicely. Better communication is far more important than violence, " she said.Spanking children or slight violent discipline was regarded as a traditional method in Chinese education. But according to Tong Xiaojun, the director of Children and Adolescents Institute at the University of Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, it seems like teaching with a stick should come to an end."Violence such as spanking can only prevent children from misbehaving without letting children know the reason why they are being disciplined," she told the Global Times. "Spanking can't tell children right or wrong and a deviant psychological personality may be built by conducting violence on children.""The tolerance of microagressions against children is the root of child abuse. Physical punishment should be abandoned regardless of any reason," she said, suggesting that efficient and scientific communication plays the leading role in education, which is also a life-long lesson parents should learn.