Easing UN sanctions affecting food aid essential for solving peninsular issue: expert

The easing of UN sanctions on North Korea that indirectly obstruct food assistance to the country is a must as it could have a positive influence on resolving the Korean Peninsula issue, an expert told the Global Times on Friday.



The remarks came after a report on Thursday's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) - the state-run news agency of North Korea - which admitted "drawbacks" in its agricultural sector this year.



Pak Pong-ju, North Korea's premier, said in his speech at the 4th National Meeting of Activists in Agricultural Field in Pyongyang, that "they failed to conduct seed production and management in a responsible way and also fell short of doing proper strain distribution in line with climatic conditions and characteristics of fields and thus could not display to the full the advantage of the field-responsibility system within the framework of the sub-workteam management system" when referring to the drawbacks, read the KNCA report.



"There is a food shortage problem in North Korea. It's good for North Korea to see the drawbacks [of its agricultural management system] and then they will make positive changes," Lü Chao, a research fellow at the Liaoning Academy of Social Sciences, told the Global Times.



"But it's not an easy thing for North Korea to solve its food shortage given its current agricultural conditions. So it's necessary for the UN to relax its sanctions that could affect international food assistance to the country," he said.



He stressed to the Global Times that sanctions should not be premised on "creating a humanitarian crisis," and food "holds significance to people's livelihood."



The 2017 report on the State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World released by the UN revealed that 10.3 million people in North Korea were undernourished.



The UN World Food Programme said on its website that North Korea is prone to natural disasters which can significantly reduce agricultural production and availability of food. "Economic and political issues add further difficulties, with restrictions on international trade and investments imposed by the United Nations Security Council," it said.



Meanwhile, aid groups said humanitarian aid for North Korea has nearly come to a halt as the US tightened the enforcement of sanctions this year despite warning of a potential food crisis, read a Reuters report in August. Several aid groups said they met operational or access obstacles when providing food help, in the Reuters report.



Lü said that the intention of sanctions is to end North Korea's nuclear and missile programs, rather than bring in a humanitarian crisis.



"This year, the food shortage in North Korea isn't that serious, so it won't have an impact on the peninsular issue. But if the food crisis aggravates, it will deteriorate the process of solving the peninsular issue," Lü warned.



The UN Food and Agriculture Organization recently estimated that the country needs to import 641,000 tons of food next year, up from 456,000 tons this year.



According to Lü, as North Korea has made positive efforts in denuclearization and vowed to focus on economic development, it's necessary and important for the international society to ease sanctions on North Korea in general, which could encourage the country to make greater efforts.



