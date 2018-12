Kremlin says Russia working with WADA to settle lab data issue

Russia is working with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) to settle an issue regarding the transfer of laboratory data, the Kremlin said - a condition for the country's anti-doping agency to keep its accreditation.



The comments came after the head of the Russian anti-doping agency RUSADA called on President Vladimir Putin to help ensure that the data is handed over.