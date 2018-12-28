Chengdu-Ya'an high-speed railway starts operation

The train conductors pose for photos before the bullet train of Chengdu-Ya'an high-speed railway at Ya'an station in Ya'an, southwest China's Sichuan Province, on Dec. 28, 2018. The newly-built Chengdu-Ya'an railway started operation on Friday. (Xinhua/Xue Yubin)

A person dressed as giant panda interacts with passengers on the bullet train C6651 of high-speed Chengdu-Ya'an railway on Dec. 28, 2018. The newly-built Chengdu-Ya'an railway started operation on Friday. (Xinhua/Xue Yubin)

A passenger prepares to get on board a bullet train of Chengdu-Ya'an high-speed railway at Chengdu West station in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, on Dec. 28, 2018. The newly-built Chengdu-Ya'an railway started operation on Friday. (Xinhua/Xue Yubin)