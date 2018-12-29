No picture showing its nuclear weapons or military developments in the ongoing North Korean photo exhibition in Beijing

Photo: Bai Yunyi/GT
A North Korea
n photo exhibition in Beijing conveys a message that North Korea’s leader is changing his focus from the military to diplomatic and economic affairs, as well as improving ties with China.
The exhibition in the 798 Art District in eastern Beijing marking the 7th anniversary of Kim Jong-un
's inauguration as supreme commander of the armed forces, does not include pictures of nuclear weapons or military developments in North Korea.
Instead, it showcases North Korea's economic developments and the livelihood of local people, as well as high-level exchanges with China.
Of 30 photos on display, 10 feature the North Korean leader’s visit to China in 2018 and his interactions with his Chinese counterpart, reflecting warming ties between the two countries.
The rest of the exhibit reflects North Korea's economic achievements in various sectors including fisheries, the environment, retail, healthcare and urban construction among others.
The only pictures that are slightly related to the military feature Kim Jong-un sending his condolences to veterans and another of a large rally with no weapons which had usually been on display at large North Korean rallies.
For North Korea, 2018 has undoubtedly been an ice-breaker year diplomatically. The country will likely look for more diplomatic opportunities in 2019, while China will continue to play a role in negotiations between North Korea and the US.
Leading up to October 2019, North Korean authorities will hold many activities in preparation for the 70th anniversary of the establishment of China-North Korea relations.
