Pupils perform to celebrate upcoming New Year's Day in Hefei

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/12/29 0:50:21

Primary school students perform to celebrate the upcoming New Year's Day at a school in Heifei, capital city of east China's Anhui Province, on Dec. 28, 2018. (Xinhua/Liu Junxi)


 

Posted in: CHINA
