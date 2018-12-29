Winter fishing event held on Chagan Lake in China's Jilin

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/12/29 1:02:27

A sacrifice ceremony is held before a winter fishing event on the Chagan Lake in Songyuan City, northeast China's Jilin Province, Dec. 28, 2018. Winter fishing on ice-covered Chagan Lake dates back to the Liao and Jin dynasties from 10th century to the 13th century. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)


 

A sacrifice ceremony is held before a winter fishing event on the Chagan Lake in Songyuan City, northeast China's Jilin Province, Dec. 28, 2018. Winter fishing on ice-covered Chagan Lake dates back to the Liao and Jin dynasties from 10th century to the 13th century. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)


 

Posted in: CHINA
blog comments powered by Disqus