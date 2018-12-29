Winter dragon boat race held in NE China's Jilin

Teams of participants compete during a winter dragon boat race in Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province, Dec. 28, 2018. A total of 15 teams from home and abroad participated in the race on Friday. (Xinhua/Zhu Wanchang)

