Winter dragon boat race held in NE China's Jilin

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/12/29 1:06:34

Teams of participants compete during a winter dragon boat race in Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province, Dec. 28, 2018. A total of 15 teams from home and abroad participated in the race on Friday. (Xinhua/Zhu Wanchang)


 

