Flights cancelled, highways closed due to winter storm in US New Mexico

A major blizzard in the US state of New Mexico from Thursday night to Friday has caused cancellation of flights and closure of many highways in the southwestern state.



Winter Storm Warnings and Blizzard Warnings remain in effect for much of northern New Mexico.



According to the National Weather Service in Albuquerque, bands of snow will continue throughout the northern part of the state. Snow may be heavy at times, and in combination with strong winds, visibility may be reduced severely at times.



Winter storm is impacting business hours at cities around New Mexico, prompting cancellation of many flights out of the Albuquerque International Sunport, causing widespread power failures and dangerous driving conditions.



Kirtland Air Force Base, located in the southeast quadrant of the Albuquerque urban area, is closed on Friday for all but mission-essential personnel.



The National Weather Service said that snowfall is expected to persist across most areas of the state, but it is expected to shift from the south central Mountains northeastward to include much of east central and southeast part of the state.



Media reported that heavy snow also hit parts of US Midwest.

