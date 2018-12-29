China not the cause of South Korea’s smog

China's Ministry of Ecology and Environment on Friday refuted the charges by South Korean media that China has caused South Korea's smog, a shared problem that experts called for cooperation rather than blaming each other.
China's air quality has been improving throughout the years with strict regulation while the PM2.5 level in South Korea has slightly increased. The PM2.5 in Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region decreased 12.1 percent year-on-year in the first 11 months, said Liu Youbin, spokesperson of the Ecology and Environment Ministry, on Friday's press conference.
South Korea has a higher density of nitrogen dioxide, an important source of PM2.5, than its neighboring cities in China, such as Yantai, East China's Shandong Province, and Dalian, Northeast China's Liaoning Province.
Wang Gengchen, a research fellow at the Chinese Academy of Sciences' Atmospheric Physics Institute, told the Global Times on Saturday that air pollutants in a country comes from two sources: local emission and interregional transport.
Local emissions play an important part in South Korea's pollution, which "South Korean scientists have admitted in some academic circumstances," said Wang. In the 1960s, long before China's economic takeoff, South Korea already faced serious air pollution due to its development, he noted.
Although air quality in China has an influence on that in South Korea, Wang also said media charges are unfair as the interregional transport is not one-sided from China to South Korea.
The atmosphere circulation is not in one direction all the time, which means South Korea's pollutants also come to China on some occasions. "South Korea should track domestic pollutants and provide a scientific report before blaming us," said Wang, noting such reports will also help China to address the problem.
"Smog
has no borders. It has become a regional problem which requires cooperation rather than blaming each other," Wang noted.
China is willing to share our experiences in addressing the air pollution and cooperate with other countries to contribute to the sustainable development in the region and the world, Liu said.