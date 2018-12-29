China launches regulation to guarantee on-duty police officers’ rights to enforce the law

By Zhang Han Source:Global Times Published: 2018/12/29 14:55:33





The regulation specified that the authority of the police should be guaranteed in circumstances like being hit, rolled, dragged or smashed by vehicles or being obstructed or crushed by people. Officers should also be protected from being detained, bitten or pulled by people who are attempting to hamper the law enforcement, the regulation stipulates.



The regulation will effectively protect the officers on the front line of law enforcement, Guo Lin, spokesperson of the MPS, said at Saturday’s press conference.



Violators of the regulation will be given administrative punishment or face criminal charges, which depends on their behavior and the context.



The regulation also requires that police should not be punished for their law enforcement behaviors without due legal procedures. If enforcement causes losses to individuals and organizations, the officer’s bureau would step up and pay the compensation in accordance to the law.



From 2013 to 2017, 2003 police officers died on duty. Some 25,000 were injured or disabled. In 2017 alone, there were 13,000 cases where on-duty officers’ rights were impaired, according to the MPS.



“Chinese police are in charge of many trivial affairs that should not be designated to them, especially at the community level,” Wang Zhenyu, a professor at the China University of Political Science and Law, told the Global Times when the regulation started soliciting opinions on September 9.







