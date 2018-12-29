Ju Wenjun defends World Rapid Chess Championship title

Reigning world champion Ju Wenjun of China defended her title at the World Rapid Chess Championship 2018 in St. Petersburg, Russia on Friday.



Ju collected 10 points from eight wins and four ties in 12 games to finish solely on top among a total of 124 competitors.



The 27-year-old said her four consecutive victories on the first day boosted her confidence, adding that another reason behind her success was her trainer Ni Hua, who travelled with her to St. Petersburg.



This is Ju's second title defence this year after she successfully retained her crown in the Women's World Chess Championship 2018 in Khanty-Mansiysk, Russia in November.



Sarasadat Khademalsharieh of Iran outperformed Aleksandra Goryachkina of Russia in superior tie-break to secure a silver with the Russian having to settle for a third place despite tying her opponent at nine points.



For men's section, Daniil Dubov earned 11 points in 15 games to become the champion on home soil. With four players trailing Dubov half a point behind, Shakhriyar Mamedyarov finished runner-up after superior tie-breaks and Hikaru Nakamura of the United States got a bronze.

