China launches human voice Mongolian speech synthesis system

A Mongolian speech synthesis system that makes machines speak the language as naturally as humans has been launched in Hohhot, capital of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.



The "Aoyun" Mongolian speech synthesis system was developed by the Mongolian text information processing technology lab under the College of Computer Science of Inner Mongolia University.



The system adopts advanced deep learning technology and cloud service framework in text correction and special character conversion, and the resulting voice is as natural and fluent as a real person, said Fei Long, an associate professor at the university.



Cloud service interfaces are also provided to software developers, who can incorporate the system into their applications in fields such as education, meteorology and transportation.

