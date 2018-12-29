Chinese lawmakers suggest publicizing vaccine examination reports

Chinese lawmakers have called for the publication of examination reports on vaccines after they are approved by authorities.



The suggestion was raised Friday at a penal deliberation on a draft law on vaccine management, which was submitted to the ongoing session of the National People's Congress Standing Committee for its first reading.



Li Yuefeng, a member of the committee, said it should be stipulated in the draft that a report detailing examination results of a vaccine should be made public to ensure the people's right to transparency.



Wu Weihua, a committee vice chairperson, advised that the research and development (R&D) of a vaccine should be filed with relevant administrative departments since vaccine R&D may involve virulent or contagious pathogens.



Committee member Wu Heng called for revisions of the draft on tightening supervision and management of logistics, especially on temperature control.



Li Kang, another committee member, said the vaccination centers that offer voluntary vaccinations outside the national vaccination plan should be required by the draft to participate in medical liability insurance.



Other suggestions at the deliberation included toughening the examination and inspection of imported vaccines and making a more specific guideline for vaccine pricing.

