Chinese securities regulator approves 3 new IPOs

China's securities regulator has approved the initial public offering (IPO) applications of three companies.



The companies include Ningbo Water Meter Co., Mingyang Smart Energy Co., and Anshan Hifichem Co., said the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) in a statement, without specifying the total amount of funds to be raised.



The companies and their underwriters will confirm IPO dates and publish their prospectuses following discussions with the stock exchanges.



Under the current IPO system, new shares are subject to approval from the CSRC. China is gradually switching from an approval-based IPO system to one based on registration.

