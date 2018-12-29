Colors of China in 2018

A herdsman drives sheep into the sheepfold at the Saihanba grassland in Chengde, north China's Hebei Province, Sept. 28, 2018. (Xinhua/Pan Zhengguang)

Photo taken on Aug. 29, 2018 shows the terraced fields surrounded by mountains in Simeng Township of Donglan County in Hechi, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Ma Fangkang)

Photo taken on Nov. 24, 2018 shows a speedboat sailing in Tianquan Lake in Xuyi County, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Xinhua/Tang Dehong)

People visit the snow-covered Mingsha Mountain and Crescent Spring scenic spot in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 2, 2018. Snow has fallen on the scenic spot and made it more attractive. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoliang)

Photo taken on July 27, 2018 shows the scenery of the Doqen Co National Wetland Park in Xigaze, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Li He)

Birds fly over a forest of desert poplar in Luntai County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 25, 2018. Xinjiang has infused 7 billion cubic meters of water to the dry trunk stream of the lower reaches of the Tarim River in 18 rounds of water diversion since 2000, making the local forest of desert poplar a tourist attraction. (Xinhua/Zhao Ge)

A sunset afterglow is cast over the Qairhan Salt Lake in northwest China's Qinghai Province, Aug. 18, 2018. Abundant in mineral resources, Qairhan Salt Lake is a production base of potash fertilizer in China. (Xinhua/Tian Wenjie)

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 13, 2018 shows the Yangluo port in Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province. As major shipping centers along the golden waterway of Yangtze River, Shanghai, Wuhan, and Chongqing have boosted the industrial transformation and upgrading of the Yangtze River Economic Belt by promoting the interconnection of transportation infrastructure while building a multimodal transport system. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

People view drones performance at the Orange Isle scenic area in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Aug. 16, 2018. Groups of drones performed a light show here to greet the Qixi festival, or Chinese Valentine's Day, which falls on Aug. 17 this year. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

A fisherman rows a boat in Jishan water area of Poyang Lake in Duchang County, east China's Jiangxi Province, Aug. 28, 2018. (Xinhua/Fu Jianbin)

Photo taken on March 30, 2018 shows the Potala Palace after a snowfall in Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Chogo)

Tourists enjoy the view of cole flowers in the field of Huashan Village in Kuzongqiao Township of Hengyang County, central China's Hunan Province, March 17, 2018. (Xinhua/Cao Zhengping)

A man works at a laver cultivation base in Xiapu County, southeast China's Fujian Province, Oct. 24, 2018. (Xinhua/Pan Zhengguang)

Photo taken on Oct. 11, 2018 shows an autumn scenery of the fog-enveloped Qishu Lake in Huangshan, east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua/Shi Guangde)

An aerial photo taken on Nov. 6, 2018 shows the Nuorilang Waterfall in the Jiuzhaigou National Park in southwest China's Sichuan Province. The park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, was rocked by a 7.0-magnitude quake in August 2017. (Xinhua/Liu Kun)

A rainbow is seen at the Hukou Waterfall scenic spot on the Yellow River, which is located on the border area between north China's Shanxi and northwest China's Shaanxi provinces, March 22, 2018. Warmer temperature and melting ice in upper reaches lead to the annual spring flood of the waterfall (Xinhua/Cao Yang)

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 30, 2018 shows larches at Qinglongwan reservoir in Ningguo City, east China's Anhui Province. In autumn, over 133.3 hectares of larches here add touches of gold to the reservoir. (Xinhua/Shi Yalei)

Photo taken on Dec. 16, 2018 shows the scenery of Beiji Village in Mohe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Mohe greets the peak season for tourism as winter comes. (Xinhua/Chu Fuchao)

Photo taken on Jan. 22, 2018 in Burqin County of Altay Region, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Water turns into ice immediately after a traveler splashed it. (Xinhua / Li Jing)

Swans fly over a lake in Rongcheng, east China's Shandong Province, Nov. 4, 2018. (Xinhua/Wang Fudong)

Photo taken on April 15, 2018 in Hongcun Village, Yixian County of Anhui Province. Geese are swimming, with the traditional Anhui-style buildings reflected in water. (Xinhua / Pan Zhengguang)

A steam locomotive passes a rape flower field in Qianwei County of southwest China's Sichuan Province, March 12, 2018. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

Photo taken on Jan. 31, 2018 shows the moon seen from a bell tower in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Stargazers across China looked up at the rare Super Blue Blood Moon Wednesday night. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

People participate in a dragon boat race in Wenzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 14, 2018, to greet the upcoming Dragon Boat Festival. (Xinhua/Su Qiaojiang)

Photo taken on Jan. 2, 2018 shows the Hemu Village of Kanas at dawn, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Zhao Ge)

Photo taken on June 25, 2018 shows the Mount Kangrinboqe in the morning light in Burang County of Ngari Prefecture, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Liu Dongjun)

A flock of sheep graze on a summer pasture in Tacheng, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 22, 2018. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

People walk on the Bai Causeway at the West Lake scenic spot in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, March 26, 2018. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

People do farm work in terraced fields on the Wuyun mountain in Qichun County of central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Cheng Min)

Aerial photo taken on April 25, 2018 shows Qingchuan County, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)

Areial photo taken on July 1, 2018 shows a lotus pond in Nanpingzhuang Village, Luan County of Hebei Province. (Xinhua / Mou Yu)

Aerial photo taken on May 4, 2018 shows the Zhanqiao Pier and the Qingdao Bay in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province. (Xinhua / Guo Xulei)

Aerial photo taken on June 21, 2018 shows morning view of the Lujiazui area in Pudong of Shanghai, east China. (Xinhua/Ren Long)