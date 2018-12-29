Actors of Jin opera troupe in China's Hebei busy rehearsing to greet upcoming new year

Jin opera actors perform during a dress rehearsal in Jingxing County, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 28, 2018. Actors of the local Jin opera troupe are busy rehearsing for performances to greet the upcoming new year. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiuke)

A Jin opera actor prepares for a dress rehearsal in Jingxing County, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 28, 2018. Actors of the local Jin opera troupe are busy rehearsing for performances to greet the upcoming new year. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiuke)

Jin opera actors rest during the break of a dress rehearsal in Jingxing County, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 28, 2018. Actors of the local Jin opera troupe are busy rehearsing for performances to greet the upcoming new year. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiuke)

Jin opera actors perform during a dress rehearsal in Jingxing County, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 28, 2018. Actors of the local Jin opera troupe are busy rehearsing for performances to greet the upcoming new year. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiuke)