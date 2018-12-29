15th Elephant Festival held in Sauraha, SW Nepal

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/12/29 17:33:05

A player participates in the elephant football game during the 15th Elephant Festival in Sauraha, a tourism hub in southwest Nepal's Chitwan district on Dec. 28, 2018. (Xinhua/Sunil Sharma)


 

Elephants play football during the 15th Elephant Festival in Sauraha, a tourism hub in southwest Nepal's Chitwan district on Dec. 28, 2018. (Xinhua/Sunil Sharma)


 

Posted in: WORLD
