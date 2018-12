A woman views Navadurga Festival from her window in Bhaktapur, Nepal, on Dec. 28, 2018. (Xinhua/Sulav Shrestha)

People view Navadurga Festival from their windows in Bhaktapur, Nepal, on Dec. 28, 2018. (Xinhua/Sulav Shrestha)

A masked dancer performs during the Navadurga Festival in Bhaktapur, Nepal, on Dec. 28, 2018. (Xinhua/Sulav Shrestha)