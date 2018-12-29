Taihang Mountain expressway starts operation

Photo taken on Dec. 26, 2018 shows the junction of Pingzan section of Taihang Mountain expressway and Shijiazhuang-Taiyuan expressway in north China's Hebei Province. The Taihang Mountain expressway linking Hebei with Beijing started operation Friday. The expressway, with a total length of 650 km, connects Hebei's mountainous region with the capital and its neighboring provinces including Shanxi and Henan, benefiting a total of 7.4 million people living in the mountainous areas. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

Photo taken on Dec. 26, 2018 shows the junction of Pingzan section of Taihang Mountain expressway and Shijiazhuang-Taiyuan expressway in north China's Hebei Province. The Taihang Mountain expressway linking Hebei with Beijing started operation Friday. The expressway, with a total length of 650 km, connects Hebei's mountainous region with the capital and its neighboring provinces including Shanxi and Henan, benefiting a total of 7.4 million people living in the mountainous areas. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

Photo taken on Dec. 25, 2018 shows the junction of Laiqu section of Taihang Mountain expressway and Baoding-Fuping expressway in north China's Hebei Province. The Taihang Mountain expressway linking Hebei with Beijing started operation Friday. The expressway, with a total length of 650 km, connects Hebei's mountainous region with the capital and its neighboring provinces including Shanxi and Henan, benefiting a total of 7.4 million people living in the mountainous areas. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

Photo taken on Dec. 26, 2018 shows the junction of Pingzan section of Taihang Mountain expressway and Shijiazhuang-Taiyuan expressway in north China's Hebei Province. The Taihang Mountain expressway linking Hebei with Beijing started operation Friday. The expressway, with a total length of 650 km, connects Hebei's mountainous region with the capital and its neighboring provinces including Shanxi and Henan, benefiting a total of 7.4 million people living in the mountainous areas. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

Photo taken on Dec. 27, 2018 shows the junction of Taihang Mountain expressway and Xingtai-Fenyang expressway in north China's Hebei Province. The Taihang Mountain expressway linking Hebei with Beijing started operation Friday. The expressway, with a total length of 650 km, connects Hebei's mountainous region with the capital and its neighboring provinces including Shanxi and Henan, benefiting a total of 7.4 million people living in the mountainous areas. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

Photo taken on Dec. 27, 2018 shows the Taihang Mountain expressway in Shahe City, north China's Hebei Province. The Taihang Mountain expressway linking Hebei with Beijing started operation Friday. The expressway, with a total length of 650 km, connects Hebei's mountainous region with the capital and its neighboring provinces including Shanxi and Henan, benefiting a total of 7.4 million people living in the mountainous areas. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)