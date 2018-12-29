China holds key meeting to outline roadmap for 2019 rural work

The central rural work conference was held in Beijing from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, mapping out plans for the country's rural and agricultural work in 2019.



The meeting summarized and exchanged local experiences on the implementation of rural vitalization strategy, outlined major tasks related to agriculture, rural areas and rural people in the next two years and mapped out plans for rural and agricultural work in 2019, according to a statement released Saturday after the central rural work conference.



President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made important instructions on work related to agriculture, rural areas and rural people.



Xi stressed that new achievements were made in the rural and agricultural development in 2018, grain output reaped a good harvest and rural vitalization was off to a good start.



The year 2019 is the key year to secure a decisive victory in achieving the country's first centenary goal of building a moderately prosperous society in all respects. Solid work related to agriculture, rural areas and rural people will play a significant role in effectively handling various risks and challenges, ensuring a steady and healthy economic development and social stability, said Xi.

