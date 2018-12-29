China's top liquor brand Moutai to sell 31,000 tonnes of liquor in 2019

China's top alcohol brand Kweichow Moutai said Saturday that the company plans to sell about 31,000 tonnes of product in 2019.



"The sales volume in 2019 will increase by 3,000 tonnes more than in 2018," said Li Baofang, chairman of Moutai Group.



A total of 17,000 tonnes of liquor will be supplied to distributors and the rest will be sold through e-commerce retail channels, according to Li.



The group is going to sell 7,500 tonnes of liquor during the coming New Year and Chinese Lunar New Year, or Spring Festival, period. Customers will be able to buy a special Year of the Pig edition after the New Year's Day holiday.



Moutai is a sorghum-based spirit produced by Kweichow Moutai and is China's top brand of baijiu (white alcohol). The liquor, often served on official occasions and at state banquets, is considered a luxury item and has long been a popular gift.



Despite its high price, domestic demand for Moutai has always exceeded supply.

