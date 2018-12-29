Vietnam strongly condemns deadly tourist bus blast in Cairo

Vietnam strongly condemned the bomb attack on a tourist bus in Cairo, Egypt, where innocent Vietnamese nationals were killed or injured, a Vietnamese foreign ministry spokeswoman said on Saturday.
Vietnam urged the Egyptian side to investigate the blast, and hunt and punish the perpetrators, said spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang.
Vietnam called for joint efforts to vigorously combat terrorism, said the spokeswoman.
Vietnamese agencies are coordinating with Egyptian authorities to help the victims in the bomb attack, the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs
said on Saturday.
The attack left three Vietnamese tourists dead and 12 others injured, the ministry said.
A bomb hit a bus carrying 15 Vietnamese tourists and some Egyptians near Giza pyramids on Friday, killing four people, including three Vietnamese tourists and an Egyptian tour guide.
Among the 12 injured, 10 seriously wounded have been hospitalized, and two slightly wounded have been sent to the Vietnamese Embassy in Egypt, the ministry said.