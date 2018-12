China launches six Yunhai-2 satellites for atmospheric environment research

China successfully sent six atmospheric environment research satellites and a test communication satellite into orbit Saturday.



They were launched by a Long March-2D rocket from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China at 4:00 p.m.



The six Yunhai-2 satellites will be used to study atmospheric environment, monitor space environment, prevent and reduce disasters, and conduct scientific experiments.