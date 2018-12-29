China to better train veterans for employment

China's Ministry of Veterans Affairs said on Saturday that they would improve the education and training for veteran soldiers to make them more competitive in the job market.



"Give a man a fish and you feed him for a day; teach a man to fish and you feed him for a lifetime," Minister Sun Shaocheng quoted an old Chinese saying as explaining the need to improve the work, at a conference in Beijing.



The ministry plans to encourage veteran soldiers to receive academic education and better implement supporting policies including providing free education and training.



The ministry will also improve vocational education for veterans to enhance their employability, such as teaching more job-oriented and specific training programs.



The ministry will cooperate with both state-owned and private companies, organize regional job fairs for veterans, and set up information platforms to share job posts.



For veterans who want to start businesses, the ministry will help with tax cuts, set up investment funds and provide professional guidance.



Veterans can also enjoy preferential policies, including in pensions, medical services, housing, transport and their children's education.



The benefits will be divided into different levels based on the veteran's contribution while in service, the ministry said.



The ministry will call on all parties in society and recruit volunteers to help the ex-servicemen.

