China's landmark Yangtze river bridge reopens to traffic

Aerial photo taken on Dec. 29, 2018, shows vehicles running on the renovated Nanjing Yangtze River Bridge in Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province. The bridge reopened to road traffic Saturday after a 26-month renovation. As the first double-decked road-rail truss bridge designed by China, the Nanjing Yangtze River Bridge first opened to traffic on the same day 50 years ago. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

China's first self-designed modern bridge over the Yangtze, the country's longest river, reopened to road traffic Saturday in the eastern city of Nanjing after a 26-month renovation.As the first double-decked road-rail truss bridge designed by China, the Nanjing Yangtze River Bridge first opened to traffic on the same day 50 years ago.With an investment of 1.14 billion yuan (165 million U.S. dollars), the renovation started in 2016.During the renovation, the highway traffic on the upper deck of the bridge was suspended while the railway on the lower deck was not disturbed."We were so proud of the bridge when it was built," Nanjing citizen Liu Yong said. "The bridge displays the Chinese people's innovative spirit, which should be inherited by the younger generations."