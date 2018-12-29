China's landmark Yangtze river bridge reopens to traffic

Aerial photo taken on Dec. 29, 2018, shows vehicles running on the renovated Nanjing Yangtze River Bridge in Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province. The bridge reopened to road traffic Saturday after a 26-month renovation. As the first double-decked road-rail truss bridge designed by China, the Nanjing Yangtze River Bridge first opened to traffic on the same day 50 years ago. (Xinhua/Li Bo)
