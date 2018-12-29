Red maple leaves in Zigui, China's Hubei

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/12/29 23:13:49

Photo taken on Dec. 29, 2018 shows red maple leaves in Zigui County of Yichang City, central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Wang Gang)


 

Posted in: CHINA
