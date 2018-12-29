New sector of high-speed rail network in N China starts operation

Photo taken on Dec. 29, 2018 shows the bullet train C1508 of Xinmin-Tongliao high-speed railway on operation. The high-speed railway sector connecting Xinmin City of northeast China's Liaoning Province and Tongliao City of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region is open to public traffic on Saturday, joining Inner Mongolia in China's high-speed rail network for the first time. (Xinhua/Yu Dongsheng)

