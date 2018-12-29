Cold wave hits Srinagar, summer capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir

A boatman breaks ice on frozen Dal Lake to make way for his boat in Srinagar, summer capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir, on Dec. 29, 2018. A cold wave hit the region recently, bringing the minimum temperature to minus 7.2 degree Celsius in Srinagar, according to an official of the Meteorological department. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)

A boatman breaks ice on frozen Dal Lake to make way for his boat in Srinagar, summer capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir, on Dec. 29, 2018. A cold wave hit the region recently, bringing the minimum temperature to minus 7.2 degree Celsius in Srinagar, according to an official of the Meteorological department. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)