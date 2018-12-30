Beijing Daxing Int'l Airport's facade decoration project completed

Aerial photo taken on Dec. 29, 2018 shows the Beijing Daxing International Airport under construction in Beijing, capital of China. The new airport's facade decoration project was completed on Friday. The airport is scheduled to start test operation by September next year. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

