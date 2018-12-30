Xi, Trump have telephone conversation, agree to implement consensus in Argentina meeting

Trump wished Xi and the Chinese people a happy new year, saying that the US-China relations are very important and closely followed by the whole world.



He said he values the great relations with Xi, adding that he is pleased to see the teams of both countries are working hard to implement the important consensus reached between him and Xi during their meeting in Argentina.



Trump said relevant talks and coordination are producing positive progress. He hopes results will be reached to the benefit of both US and Chinese peoples as well as people of all nations.



Xi, for his part, extended best wishes to Trump and the US people upon the arrival of the new year.



Xi said both he and Trump hope to push for a stable progress of the China-US relations, adding that the bilateral ties are now in a vital stage.



The Chinese president said he and Trump had a very successful meeting early this month and reached important consensus in Argentina.



The teams from both countries have since been actively working to implement such consensus, he said, expressing hopes that both teams can meet each other halfway and reach an agreement beneficial to both countries and the world as early as possible.



Xi said next year marks the 40th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the United States and China, adding that China attaches great importance to the development of bilateral relations and appreciates the willingness of the US side to develop cooperative and constructive bilateral relations.



China is willing to work with the United States to summarize the experience of 40 years of the development of China-US relations, and strengthen exchanges and cooperation in fields of economy and trade, military, law enforcement, anti-drug operations, local issues and culture, Xi said.



Xi added that China is also willing to work with the United States to maintain communication and coordination on major international and regional issues, respect each other's important interests, promote China-US relations based on coordination, cooperation and stability, and let the development of bilateral relations better benefit the two peoples and people around the world.



