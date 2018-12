Impoverished households benefit from flower planting in Jiangsu

People work at a flower greenhouse in Weiying Town of Sihong County, east China's Jiangsu Province, Dec. 29, 2018. Flower planting has been promoted in recent years to help local impoverished households to increase income. (Xinhua/Xu Changliang)

