Making Chinese cities safer and enjoyable for pedestrians

A female pedestrian was sentenced to 10 months in jail and a year's probation recently by a court in Zhongshan, South China's Guangdong Province. She had been in a collision with a motorcyclist, who fell off his bike and later died. What was unusual was placing the blame for the accident on the pedestrian rather than the driver of the faster, heavier motorized vehicle. In this case, not only was the woman jaywalking, but she was also glued to her smartphone.



We have certainly all seen, and tried to avoid these people - and who among us can claim to never have walked along the street trying to find somewhere on the map, or trace a waiting friend. It is stranger to stride across a busy junction without looking. She will have learned her lesson, we hope, although for her victim's family, it is a tragedy they will not recover from.



Nevertheless, this is an isolated case. Chinese roads, in general, remain hazardous for the average non-car driver. In fact, I have been knocked over while attempting to cross a busy road junction - I was walking across with the green man for go - unfortunately, in order to cross that large street, I should have started much earlier - when the light was still red, as the cars that are allowed to make a left turn did so at speed and never stop for a pedestrian. As I flew through the air, having been hit by a van, I remember thinking "So this is what this feels like" - before hitting the ground with a crump. Luckily, I escaped with a fractured knee and torn ligaments. I blamed myself. Of course I knew that I needed to be further across before the light turned green, but it was cold, and I wanted to get home. In reality, it most certainly was not my fault.



Things have become even more dangerous since that accident, as now there are e-bikes and all manner of other personal transportation devices to contend with. They hog the sidewalks, the bike lanes, and that's not even mentioning the drivers that block bike lanes and park on the sidewalks.



A couple of years ago, Beijing announced its campaign to make the city more livable - and a major part of this was to give the city back to pedestrians. Some work has taken place. A month ago, along the street where I live, concrete posts were placed at intervals along the road to prevent drivers from parking on the sidewalk - they often completely blocked the way for everyone, but it meant that parents with strollers, wheelchair users and the elderly simply could not pass. But the drivers just mounted the kerb between the trees and parked there anyway.



During this summer, a video made by Peking University professor Li Dihua went viral, in which he bemoaned the state of the capital's sidewalks and pedestrian spaces. An expert on the built environment, his video was viewed millions of times, and the overwhelmingly majority of commenters agreed with Li's view that Chinese cities prioritize vehicles and transportation systems, and forget that they also need to be designed for people to live in. There are no specific standards for pedestrian space, and it has resulted in an urban layout which is quite forbidding for the average pedestrian.



Since it is so hard to get across the wide roads within the time allotted, it means pedestrians, cyclists and other road users are forced to try to cross before they have the green light to go. It makes a huge tangle at the busiest junctions, and everyone is delayed.



There are some solutions - enforcing traffic regulations is one, of course. I was astonished when I visited Xi'an, in Shaanxi Province in October to discover that cars actually stopped voluntarily at a crosswalk to let people cross. I tested it more than once. It worked. Other measures such as curbing the speeds of e-bikes and insisting on better road manners for delivery drivers will help.



One of the safest solutions is to have pedestrian-only crossing times at the busiest junctions. This is known as a "Scramble Crossing," - everyone has probably seen footage of the original, in Shibuya, Tokyo, where it seems a tide of humanity surges across the intersection in waves as the lights change. Pedestrians can cross in all directions, including diagonally. But other cities have them now too, including one on London's famous Oxford Street. Beijing got its first scramble crossing in August 2018, in the west of the city. More could appear if the trial is successful. It would certainly make sense, especially in popular shopping and entertainment districts.



But if the city is constantly expanding its road network to suit car drivers - who, it must be acknowledged, are still vastly outnumbered by pedestrians, cyclists and public transportation users, what can be done to make the environment more people-centric?



One answer is pedestrianization. The city of Pontevedra, in Spain, has banned cars entirely from its historic center, removing street parking spaces and creating parking lots underground and outside the zone. The city core can be crossed in 25 minutes. Of course, this is a small city, population around 80,000. Can it work in larger cities? The mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, certainly hopes so.



I recently visited Paris for the first time in over 15 years, and I saw some of the efforts that have been made. What was once a highway for speeding vehicles along the right bank of the River Seine had become a car-free promenade - there were joggers, cyclists, children - all enjoying a scenic three-kilometer stretch of the river. The effort is part of a larger plan called Paris Breathes - certain areas are closed to all vehicles one Sunday a month, and only pedestrians and people using bikes, rollerblades and scooters are allowed. The mayor has also announced a further plan to totally pedestrianize certain parts of the central city. In London, Mayor Sadiq Khan wants to pedestrianize the whole of Oxford Street - currently used by polluting diesel buses and taxis - to make it more appealing to shoppers and families.



Pedestrianized areas in Chinese cities are few and far between. They mostly center on shopping malls, and these areas cannot be used for recreation as well - cyclists and joggers are unwelcome. Yet many studies show that investing in better built environments and encouraging walking and cycling schemes increases footfall to retail areas and sales can increase by up to 40 percent, according to a study by the British Living Streets campaign. It helps retailers and small businesses, and provides a safe space for people.



What is needed in Beijing and other Chinese cities is urban planners with vision to look beyond the needs of car drivers, and some stricter enforcement of traffic laws. Of course pedestrians have to take responsibility for safely crossing the road, but even car drivers walk sometimes. Don't they want to have nice places to do it in too?



The author is a Beijing-based freelance writer who is doing postgraduate studies in sustainability at SOAS, University of London. opinion@globaltimes.com.cn





