People around China celebrate upcoming New Year in various ways

Students make cloth tiger at a primary school in Boxing County of Binzhou City, east China's Shandong Province, Dec. 29, 2018. People around China celebrated the upcoming New Year in various ways. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Students demonstrate "2019" by dumplings in a primary school in Yantai City, east China's Shandong Province, Dec. 29, 2018. People around China celebrated the upcoming New Year in various ways. (Xinhua/Chu Yang)

Children play trade games in a kindergarten in Hefei City, east China's Anhui Province, Dec. 29, 2018. People around China celebrated the upcoming New Year in various ways. (Xinhua/Ge Yinian)

Students write couplets in a primary school in Handan City, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 28, 2018. People around China celebrated the upcoming New Year in various ways. (Xinhua/Hao Qunying)

Folk artist Xu Dan paints on clay figurines in Wuxi, east China's Jiangsu Province, Dec. 29, 2018. People around China celebrated the upcoming New Year in various ways. (Xinhua/Huan Yueliang)

Folk artist Xu Dan demostrates clay figurines in Wuxi, east China's Jiangsu Province, Dec. 29, 2018. People around China celebrated the upcoming New Year in various ways. (Xinhua/Huan Yueliang)

Children demonstrate dough figurines at a kindergarten in Huaibei City, east China's Anhui Province, Dec. 29, 2018. People around China celebrated the upcoming New Year in various ways. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Children pose for photo with red lanterns in a kindergarten in Huaibei City, east China's Anhui Province, Dec. 29, 2018. People around China celebrated the upcoming New Year in various ways. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Folk artist Shi Junfeng frames paper-cut works at her studio in Chengde City, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 29, 2018. People around China celebrated the upcoming New Year in various ways. (Xinhua/Liu Huanyu)

Folk artist Shi Junfeng makes a paper-cut work at her studio in Chengde City, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 29, 2018. People around China celebrated the upcoming New Year in various ways. (Xinhua/Liu Huanyu)

A student demonstrates a paper-cut work at a special education center in Zunhua City, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 29, 2018. People around China celebrated the upcoming New Year in various ways. (Xinhua/Liu Mancang)

Children learn to make lanterns in a kindergarten in Xiaji Township of Baoying County, east China's Jiangsu Province, Dec. 29, 2018. People around China celebrated the upcoming New Year in various ways. (Xinhua/Shen Dongbing)