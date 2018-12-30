Chinese navy sees broadened horizon, enhanced ability through 10-year escort missions

○ Logistics bases at ports of call are necessary for long escort missions, relieving stress on ships and crew○ Anti-piracy operations overseas have earned respect for the Chinese navy○ The Chinese navy has built up brotherhood with foreign navies during escort missions.

A Chinese three-ship fleet, consisting of destroyer Wuhan and Haikou, and the supply ship Weishanhu, in an anti-piracy mission at the Gulf of Aden in April 2009. (Photo: China News Service/Li Tang) The Chinese Navy began escort missions in the Gulf of Aden and the waters off Somalia in December 2008. In the past 10 years, the Chinese Navy has sent out 26,000 officers and soldiers, escorted 6,595 ships and successfully rescued or aided more than 60 Chinese and foreign ships.

On December 26, 2008, a three-ship fleet of the Chinese navy set sail from a port in Sanya of China's southernmost Hainan Province for its first overseas deployment. The fleet joined in the multinational patrols of the Gulf of Aden and waters off the coast of Somalia. The Navy's DDG-171 Haikou destroyer, together with another destroyer, DDG-169 Wuhan, achieved many breakthroughs and firsts.The three-ship fleet marked the beginning of many escort missions by the Chinese navy over the past 10 years. This was China's first time to deploy its naval force to safeguard its national interests, to fulfill its humanitarian obligations, and protect its main transport routes on the high seas.Ten years later, official data shows the great achievements of the Chinese navy on the high seas. As of December 24, 2018, the Chinese navy has sent 31 escort fleets, 100 ships, 67 shipboard helicopters and more than 26,000 soldiers to escort more than 6,600 Chinese and foreign ships over the past decade. They successfully rescued and escorted more than 70 Chinese and foreign ships in distress and captured three pirates.

A warship of Chinese Navy participates in a joint counter-piracy exercise with the U.S. navy in the Gulf of Aden in August 2013. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Changsong)

An air-cushion craft of Chinese Navy is in service during a mission in the Gulf of Aden in October 2010. (Photo: China News Service/Zhong Kuirun)

The size and scale of the Chinese navy escort teams has been constantly adjusted over the past decade. Between December 2008 and February 2012, the East China Sea Fleet and South China Sea Fleet took turns in going on escort missions. The North China Sea Fleet was not part of this rotation, until February 2012.In the early stages of the escort missions, a couple of fleet formations had to carry out two voyages at short intervals. The 530 Xuzhou was part of these fleet formations. The then captain of the 530 Xuzhou told the Global Times that the quick turnaround reflected a shortage of ships available for escort missions. One depot ship had to serve two consecutive escort fleets formations during that time."The number of destroyers in the Chinese navy was limited, as was the number of new missile frigates capable of conducting escort missions on the high seas. Therefore, in 2010, China sent an amphibious transport dock to replenish destroyers and frigates. This was necessary to relieve the pressure on the navy," Zhang Junshe, a senior research fellow at the PLA Naval Military Studies Research Institute, told the Global Times.He suggests that many shortcomings appeared in the first years, such as the ability of various ships to withstand the test of special sea conditions, high temperatures, high humidity and high salinity.The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) support base in Djibouti was established on July 11, 2017. This was China's first overseas support base, attracting wide attention from the international community, who widely interpreted it as representing a change in China's foreign policy.The long-term voyage of the first escort group without landing at a port for a rest set a new record for continuous voyage time and mileage. In an interview, the crew told the Global Times that they most wanted fresh fruit and vegetables when they returned to land in 2009.Retired navy captain Tian Shichen told the Global Times that escort operations involve the application of international law in terms of their area of action, objects of action, and coordinating partners. The United Nations has a special legal group for all participating countries to discuss issues related to Somali pirats. China is part of this group.China is still groping to adapt to international rules. A long voyage without a rest is not in line with international rules and common practice, and can wear down or even harm the crew and machinery on board a warship.Given the feedback from its first escort missions, the Chinese navy started to explore a more efficient way to guarantee its logistic support during trips overseas.At the beginning, escort fleets mainly relied on an accompanying supply ship for logistical support. This gradually changed to getting support mainly from foreign ports along the way, which greatly reduced the navy's dependence on integrated supply ships.An insider told the Global Times that commercial berths rented for restocking at port often give only limited time for resupplying. As soon as a ship is refreshed, it has to leave the port. This cannot guarantee the sailors' rest.As a result, China needed to build its own logistics bases at ports of call. At the Djibouti logistics support base, the Chinese navy can get more efficient and timely replenishment, maintain equipment and allow the crew to rest.

Chinese Navy fleet in a joint maritime drill initiated by Pakistan in the Indian Ocean in March 2013. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Changsong)