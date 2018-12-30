Russia bans imports of some Ukrainian products amid tensions

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev signed a government decree on Saturday to ban imports of many Ukrainian products amid Moscow-Kiev tensions.



The banned items include agricultural foodstuffs like wheat, sunflower oil, fruit and fruit juices, vegetables, fish, confectionery and alcoholic beverages.



The decree also bans various machinery and equipment, construction materials, furniture and household products.



The restrictions, which took effect immediately, do not apply to the transit of these products via Russia to third countries.



Relations between Russia and Ukraine have been deteriorating since early 2014 over Crimea and armed conflicts in eastern Ukraine's Donbass region. Kiev has imposed a series of sanctions against Russia since then.



Their ties worsened further after Russia shot at and seized three Ukrainian naval ships attempting to sail through the Kerch Strait from the Black Sea to the Sea of Azov on Nov. 25, alleging they breached Russian territorial waters.



In response, Ukraine imposed martial law in certain regions bordering Russia for 30 days ending on Dec. 26 and banned Russian men between 16 and 60 from entering the country, except for humanitarian purposes.



Since Nov. 1, Russia has slapped two rounds of economic sanctions against about 600 Ukrainian entities and individuals, including senior officials and business tycoons.



The sanctions, ordered by President Vladimir Putin, include freezing non-cash funds, uncertificated securities and property controlled by the blacklisted in Russia and banning their withdrawal of capital from Russia.

