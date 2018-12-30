DPRK leader sends letter to S.Korean president: Blue House

Kim Jong Un, top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), sent a letter Sunday to South Korean President Moon Jae-in, according to Moon's office Blue House.



In the letter, Kim said the leaders of the two Koreas met three times this year and took substantive, bold measures that go beyond old confrontations.



Through the measures, Kim said, the two Koreas deviated from the fear of war and the military tensions, according to Kim Eui-keum, the presidential spokesman.



Kim proposed to Moon going together next year for peace and prosperity on the Korean Peninsula.



Moon and Kim held their first summit meeting in April at the truce village of Panmunjom. During their third summit in Pyongyang in September, defense chiefs of the two Koreas signed a comprehensive military agreement to defuse military tensions and prevent accidental clashes.



The DPRK leader promised to visit Seoul at an early date after the Pyongyang summit, and the South Korean leader expressed his hope that the visit would be made before the end of this year.



Kim said in the letter that he was sorry for his Seoul trip not to happen this year though he anticipated it as agreed upon.



According to the Blue House spokesman, Kim showed his strong willingness in the letter to visit Seoul while closely monitoring what would happen in the future.



Kim said he had willingness to frequently meet with Moon next year to advance discussions on peace and prosperity of the peninsula and resolve the peninsula's denuclearization issue together.