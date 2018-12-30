Made in India high-end iPhones in pipeline: reports

Foxconn, a key contract manufacturer of Apple Inc, is planning to open assembly lines for high-end iPhones in India, according to media reports.



Foxconn will be assembling the most expensive models, such as devices in the flagship iPhone X family in India, Reuters reported Thursday, quoting unnamed sources.



The manufacturer, who is already making phones for Xiaomi Corp, will expand its plant in the southern state of Tamil Nadu. Local officials expect the investment to bring as many as 25,000 jobs.



The Hindu newspaper also reported that Foxconn would begin manufacturing various models of iPhone in its Indian plant.



The Foxconn unit in Chennai, capital of Tamil Nadu, will start manufacturing all the models of iPhone depending on its demand, the newspaper reported.



Apple currently only assembles two low-cost older models in India. It has been slow to move production to India in stark contrast to other major global smartphone makers, such as OnePlus, Samsung, Oppo and Xiaomi, who have invested heavily in their Indian plants.

