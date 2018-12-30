Yunnan shuts down three illegal religious venues

Three venues for illegal religious activities were shut down by the ethnic and religious affairs authority in Weishan Yi and Hui Autonomous county, Southwest China's Yunnan Province on Saturday as part of efforts to maintain the region's stability.



According to an announcement published by the county government on its official Sina Weibo account late on Saturday, the county's Ethnic and Religious Affairs Bureau shut down three venues for illegal religious activities in Huihuideng, Sanjia and Mamichang villages.



The statement said the move aims to regulate religious activities in accordance with the law and safeguard the regional religious stability.



Some followers in the villages have set up the venues for illegal activities without the approval of the local authority. People who hosted the illegal religious activities and conducted religious education also failed to get the government's registration.



Government officials have visited the followers several times to publicize religious policies and disseminate the regulation on religious affairs, but some of them still carried out illegal religious activities.



Religious activities should be held at religious venues according to China's regulations of religious affairs.



In September, Beijing shut down the city's biggest Christian house church for carrying out unregistered activities. The Beijing Zion Church in Chaoyang district and its branches in the city were closed down in accordance with related regulations, according to a notice released by the Chaoyang Civil Affairs Bureau on its website.



The house church was unregistered, and conducted activities as a social organization without approval, the bureau said.



Global Times

