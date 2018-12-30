Lawmakers call for more effective record review of laws, regulations

Chinese legislators called for a more effective record review system to better avoid defects in laws and regulations while hearing a report on the record review Saturday. The report by the legislative work committee of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee was delivered at a week-long bimonthly session of the NPC Standing Committee that ended Saturday.



According to the record review system, the legislative work committee is authorized to review the records of administrative and local-level laws and regulations, judicial interpretations and other normative documents in necessary cases.



Content determined as against the Constitution, wrongful or inappropriate will need to be amended or removed.



All mistakes found during the reviews must be corrected to ensure laws and regulations at different levels are coordinated, the legislators stressed.



The lawmakers suggested more reviews made on laws, regulations and other documents regarding private businesses, intellectual property rights and disadvantaged groups.



According to Shen Chunyao, director of the legislative work committee, the committee received 1,229 requests for record reviews made by citizens and organizations in 2018.

