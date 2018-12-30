Pakistani PM to visit Turkey this week: foreign ministry

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will pay an official visit to Turkey on Jan. 3-4, 2019, at the invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the foreign ministry said on Sunday.



This will be the prime minister's first official visit to Turkey.



Khan, who will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, will meet the Turkish president and discuss the entire spectrum of bilateral relations between the two countries as well as regional and international situation, a foreign ministry statement said.



He will also address a business forum, and hold several meetings with Turkish businessmen and potential investors during his stay at Ankara.



"The prime minister's upcoming visit to Turkey will further reinforce the historic ties between the governments and the peoples of the two brotherly countries. The visit, moreover, will also help to explore new areas of cooperation and collaboration between the two countries, particularly in the area of economic, trade and commercial relations," the statement said.

