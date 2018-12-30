Russia-China ties at unprecedented level, says Putin in New Year letter to Xi

Russian President Vladimir Putin said bilateral relations with China have reached an "unprecedented" level in a New Year letter he sent to President Xi Jinping on Sunday.
In his message, Putin highlighted the ongoing substantive political dialogue between the two sides, the dynamic growth of bilateral trade, the successful launch of the reciprocal years of region-to-region cooperation and the good results of coordination between Moscow and Beijing to address regional and global issues, a Kremlin statement said.
Putin also expressed confidence that effective joint work on the bilateral and international agenda will continue in the coming year, which will mark the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries.
China will continue to work with Russia to prepare for a series of high-level exchanges next year centered on communication between the two heads of state, spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Hua Chunying said at a press briefing on Thursday.
Xi and Putin have accepted invitations from each other at their meeting during the G20
summit in Buenos Aires to attend major international events scheduled by the two countries in the first half of next year.
At the end of the message, Putin wished President Xi good health, happiness and success, while wishing Chinese people happiness and prosperity.
Putin also sent New Year letters to other world leaders including his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump, British Prime Minister Theresa May, and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.