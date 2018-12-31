New Year decorations seen to welcome approaching New Year in Tokyo, Japan

A pedestrian walks by a store decorated with traditional New Year decorations in Asakusa of Tokyo, Japan, on Dec. 30, 2018. New Year decorations can be seen everywhere to welcome the approaching New Year. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)

A tourist takes photos of traditional New Year decorations in Asakusa of Tokyo, Japan, Dec. 30, 2018. New Year decorations can be seen everywhere to welcome the approaching New Year. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)

Photo taken on Dec. 30, 2018 shows New Year decorations in Asakusa of Tokyo, Japan. New Year decorations can be seen everywhere to welcome the approaching New Year. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)

A building is decorated with traditional New Year decorations in Asakusa of Tokyo, Japan, on Dec. 30, 2018. New Year decorations can be seen everywhere to welcome the approaching New Year. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)

Photo taken on Dec. 30, 2018 shows New Year decorations in Asakusa of Tokyo, Japan. New Year decorations can be seen everywhere to welcome the approaching New Year. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)

Photo taken on Dec. 30, 2018 shows New Year decorations in Asakusa of Tokyo, Japan. New Year decorations can be seen everywhere to welcome the approaching New Year. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)

Photo taken on Dec. 30, 2018 shows New Year decorations in Asakusa of Tokyo, Japan. New Year decorations can be seen everywhere to welcome the approaching New Year. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)

Gifts with New Year decorations are seen at a store in Asakusa of Tokyo, Japan, Dec. 30, 2018. New Year decorations can be seen everywhere to welcome the approaching New Year. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)