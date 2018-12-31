Nanjing Drum Tower Hospital holds New Year concert for patients

Student volunteers perform during a New Year concert at the Nanjing Drum Tower Hospital in Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province, Dec. 29, 2018. The Nanjing Drum Tower Hospital held a New Year concert for the patients, with the performances of medical staffs, music lovers, teachers and students to express their New Year wishes. (Xinhua/Sun Can)

