Monkeys in snow

Monkeys are seen in snow at a park on Qianling Mountain in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Dec. 30, 2018. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Monkeys are seen in snow at a park on Qianling Mountain in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Dec. 30, 2018. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

A monkey is seen in snow at a park on Qianling Mountain in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Dec. 30, 2018. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Monkeys are seen in snow at a park on Qianling Mountain in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Dec. 30, 2018. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Monkeys are seen in snow at a park on Qianling Mountain in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Dec. 30, 2018. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Monkeys are seen in snow at a park on Qianling Mountain in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Dec. 30, 2018. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

A monkey is seen in snow at a park on Qianling Mountain in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Dec. 30, 2018. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Monkeys are seen in snow at a park on Qianling Mountain in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Dec. 30, 2018. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Monkeys are seen in snow at a park on Qianling Mountain in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Dec. 30, 2018. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

A monkey is seen in snow at a park on Qianling Mountain in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Dec. 30, 2018. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)