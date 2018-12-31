4th Amateur Brewers Cup held in Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/12/31 1:37:47

A participant makes coffee during the regional contest of the 4th ABrC (Amateur Brewers Cup) in Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Dec. 30, 2018. (Xinhua/Zhang Rufeng)


 

A participant weighs coffee beans during the regional contest of the 4th ABrC (Amateur Brewers Cup) in Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Dec. 30, 2018. (Xinhua/Zhang Rufeng)


 

A participant makes coffee during the regional contest of the 4th ABrC (Amateur Brewers Cup) in Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Dec. 30, 2018. (Xinhua/Zhang Rufeng)


 

Participants taste coffee during the regional contest of the 4th ABrC (Amateur Brewers Cup) in Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Dec. 30, 2018. (Xinhua/Zhang Rufeng)


 

