Visitors watch penguins in Qingdao, east China's Shandong

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/12/31 1:48:40

A little boy views penguins at the Haichang Ocean Park in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Dec. 30, 2018. The penguins attract many tourists during the New Year holiday. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)


 

Visitors watch penguins at the Haichang Ocean Park in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Dec. 30, 2018. The penguins attract many tourists during the New Year holiday. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)


 

A little girl views penguins at the Haichang Ocean Park in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Dec. 30, 2018. The penguins attract many tourists during the New Year holiday. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)


 

Children watch penguins at the Haichang Ocean Park in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Dec. 30, 2018. The penguins attract many tourists during the New Year holiday. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)


 

Posted in: CHINA
blog comments powered by Disqus