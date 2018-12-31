Activities held to celebrate upcoming new year in Zitong, east China's Zhejiang

A local calligrapher writes spring couplets for villagers in Zitong Town of Chun'an County, Hangzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Dec. 30, 2018. Zitong, a town locally known for its tradition in Chinese painting and calligraphy, held activities on Sunday to celebrate the upcoming new year. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

A villager receives a Chinese character "Fu", which means good luck, writen on a red diamond-shaped piece of paper in Zitong Town of Chun'an County, Hangzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Dec. 30, 2018. Zitong, a town locally known for its tradition in Chinese painting and calligraphy, held activities on Sunday to celebrate the upcoming new year. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Villagers pose for a group photo with Chinese character "Fu", which means good luck, writen on red diamond-shaped pieces of paper in their hands in Zitong Town of Chun'an County, Hangzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Dec. 30, 2018. Zitong, a town locally known for its tradition in Chinese painting and calligraphy, held activities on Sunday to celebrate the upcoming new year. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

