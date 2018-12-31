Children participate in science activity held in Fuzhou, SE China's Fujian

Children participate in a science activity held by the provincial science and technology museum under the guidance of staff members in Fuzhou, capital of southeast China's Fujian Province, Dec. 30, 2018. (Xinhua/Song Weiwei)

Children participate in a science activity held by the provincial science and technology museum under the guidance of a staff member in Fuzhou, capital of southeast China's Fujian Province, Dec. 30, 2018. (Xinhua/Song Weiwei)

Children and their parents participate in a science activity held by the provincial science and technology museum under the guidance of a staff member in Fuzhou, capital of southeast China's Fujian Province, Dec. 30, 2018. (Xinhua/Song Weiwei)

Children and their parents participate in a science activity held by the provincial science and technology museum in Fuzhou, capital of southeast China's Fujian Province, Dec. 30, 2018. (Xinhua/Song Weiwei)

Children participate in a science activity held by the provincial science and technology museum in Fuzhou, capital of southeast China's Fujian Province, Dec. 30, 2018. (Xinhua/Song Weiwei)